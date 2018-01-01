New Year, New Laws…

Happy New Year from Lake Powell Communications!

Some new laws to be aware of with the new year.

As of January 1, 2018 the minimum wage for Arizona is 10.50 per hour.

The new tax law signed by the President is now in effect, for 2018 tax returns you will file next year. The new law doubles the standard deduction, doubles the child tax credit and gets rid of the nearly $4,000 personal exemption.

Later in the year SB 1080 will prohibit minors from using a phone while driving for their first six months on the road- for both a learner’s permit and a driver’s license. This law goes into effect July 2018.

SB 1073 makes it illegal for Arizona drivers to cover a license plate or use any electronic device that covers the plate from any angle.

California has legalized recreational marijuana. Arizona State Troopers want to remind you recreational cannabis is still illegal here and they will be checking for it at the immigration checkpoints.