New Water Sources Are Coming To The Navajo Nation

When you stop to think about it, water is pretty important to life, too.

Now several communities in the Navajo Nation may soon be getting more water.

The Office of the President and Vice President announced the $9.1 million water project, which could double the water supply to Ganado, Teesto, Indian Wells, Dilkon, Bidahochie, Lower Greasewood and Cornfields.

It is the first of several water projects planned, according to a press release from the OP/VP.

The waterlines in Lower Greasewood, for example, are outdated and inefficient. They often pump against each other.

However the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) plans to install separate lines to new wells.

Included in the project are plans to construct a new well in Ganado that can pump 200 gallons of water per minute.

The project will also create a water treatment plant to remove iron, manganese and organic matter. Although the NTUA said that the current levels of these items are “well below” safety levels, the water nonetheless “looks, tastes and smells bad.”

“Water is necessary to build new homes, medical facilities, businesses and more” Vice President Jonathan Nez said.

This project will help lay the foundation for future growth, Nez explained.

Funding for the project came from the Sihasin Fund.

Additional loans and grants were contributed by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the federal Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.