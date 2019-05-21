New Utah Laws

Several new laws took effect in the state of Utah last week.

Law enforcement will now have to obtain a warrant to access personal electronic data.

Graffiti vandalism on public lands has been criminalized as a Class B misdemeanor.

Existing hate crimes laws have been stiffened; if bias against race, religion, or sexual orientation is proved in court, the offense will be treated as a felony.

The legal age for marriage was raised to 18 although 16 and 17-year-olds can marry if a court approves the union.

Electronic scooters can now travel everywhere bicycles can. Self-driving cars can only be used on state roadways for testing purposes.

A school children-led initiative was endorsed, and the Gila monster is now the official state reptile.