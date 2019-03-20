New Utah Laws Kick in July 1

The Utah Legislature has closed out a very busy 2019 session. A record 573 bills were passed.

Abortions will be banned after 18 weeks. The current cut-off is 22 weeks.

The age to buy tobacco was raised to 21 from 19 unless the purchaser is a member of the military.

The permissible level of alcohol in beer was raised to four percent from 3.2 percent.

Women leaving polygamous families will be able to draw $3,500 from the crime victims fund.

A bill to ban LGBTQ conversion therapy failed.

Girls 15 years old and younger cannot marry, and 16 and 17-year-olds must have both parental and judicial approval.

The Gila monster was named the state’s reptile.

Bills become law on July 1.