New Trial for NAU Shooter Set for Oct. 10

Earlier this month, Judge Dan Slayton declared a mistrial in the trial of Steven Jones. Jones is the former Northern Arizona University student who fatally shot one and wounded three other students in October 2015. Jones claims he fired the shots in self defense.

Jones is charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

During the first trial, Judge Slayton considered a defense motion for a mistrial over a portion of the prosecution’s closing argument but ultimately denied the motion. After a three-day break, the jury resumed deliberations. However, the jurors sent a note to Slayton saying they were deadlocked. After five days of deliberations, the jury did not come to a unanimous decision on any of the counts against Jones.

Slayton then had to declare a mistrial on all charges.

The new trial will take place on October 10th.

The retrial was originally scheduled for August 1st, but attorneys for both sides agreed that more time was needed to construct their respective cases.

Jones will await trial at his parents’ home in Phoenix.