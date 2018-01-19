New Training for K-9 Bomb Detection

Arizona law enforcement agencies have been working with their K-9 officers to better detect explosives during investigations. In first of its kind training here in the state, the Dept of Homeland Security providing coursework as part of the Regional Explosives Detection Dog Initiative also known as REDDI. K-9 handlers attended a two day training in Goodyear this week. One of the main objectives is to teach the dogs how to identify the actual explosive and not just the material its packaged in.