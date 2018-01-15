New Study Shows Racial Progress of Arizona

A new study measuring racial integration here in Arizona showing our state has made significant progress. Wallethub examining 23 areas involving money, opportunity and civic engagement factoring in population statistics. Arizona ranking 4th when it comes to shrinking the gap between black and white Americans, but not as strong in numbers of African American homeowners and business owners. The panel of professors weighing in on the study agreed that better enforcement of laws for equal housing and funding opportunities could improve those statistics.

