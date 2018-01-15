News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New Study Shows Racial Progress of Arizona

New Study Shows Racial Progress of Arizona
January 15
09:26 2018
Print This Article

A new study measuring racial integration here in Arizona showing our state has made significant progress. Wallethub examining 23 areas involving money, opportunity and civic engagement factoring in population statistics. Arizona ranking 4th when it comes to shrinking the gap between black and white Americans, but  not as strong in numbers of African American homeowners and business owners. The panel of professors weighing in on the study agreed that better enforcement of laws for equal housing and funding opportunities could improve those statistics.

Read the entire study and results here.

 

Tags
arizonamlkracial progress

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.