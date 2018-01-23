New Study Shows Potential Future for NGS

While the 2019 planned closure of the Navajo Generating Station is looming, a new report by Energy Ventures Analysis has some heartening news. The new study concludes the Central Arizona Water Conservation District will realize a $370 million dollar savings in power costs through the year 2030 if the district continues purchasing power from NGS, rather than the open market. The study also reports that municipal and industrial customers will, in that case, avoid a 30 percent increase in water charges over the next decade.

“Allowing NGS to be retired 20 years early would result in an increased cost of power for the CAWCD, higher water rates to CAWCD customers and unnecessary capital expenses for constructing replacement capacity,” Phillip Graeter, senior manager at EVA and lead analyst of the study, said.

The new analysis indicates that with the Navajo Generating Station being the “vehicle” designed to make debt repayment possible, the CAWCD would need to identify a new revenue source in addition to paying up to $151 million in decommissioning costs if the plant is prematurely retired. Any potential savings by avoiding purchase from the open market will be more than offset by the loss of NGS-related revenue going toward debt repayment. If the plant is prematurely retired, full replacement capacity is estimated at nearly $2 billion.

Read the entire study here.