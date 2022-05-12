New Speeding Law in Utah this Week

A new law went into effect in Utah this week, with the aim of combating high driving speeds in the state.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, if you are speeding over 105 mph you can now be cited with Reckless Driving.

This is now a misdemeanor charge where it was an infraction in the past.

Additionally, the courts will impose a fine of at least 150% of the suggested fine when an individual is convicted of a speed violation of 100mph or more.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports that despite the fact that crashes are down by 4% this year compared to 2021, fatalities from high speeds are on the rise.