New Sidewalk, New Outlook

If you’ve been in town the past week or so you’ve seen a lot of sidewalk work being done on Elm Street in from of Big O Tires. And since that sidewalk was just installed in 2017 you might be wondering “why” they’re re-doing it already.

The reason is, is that the way the sidewalk was constructed, excuse the language, but it was damming. When it rained the water was refusing to make its way into the nearby drains that were provided for it. The work they are doing should alleviate the problem according to sources close to the project.

And so excuse the noise and the dust, it is all for a good cause; it’ll keep the rainwater flowing and not sitting around.