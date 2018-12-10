News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

New Research Offers Economic Hope Post NGS/Mine Closures

December 10
11:29 2018
A new report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis is painting a positive economic future for the Navajo Nation after the closure of the Navajo Generating Station. The new report entitled Long Term Opportunity for Navajo Nation in Post Coal Reclamation Economy sees clean up activity around NGS and the Peabody coal mining facility in Kayenta as projects that will require years to complete, that will likely employ hundreds of former plant and mine workers. The research brief that came out last week sees cleanup activity around the two complexes as a “viable bridge toward a more diversified regional economic base” after the closures at the end of next year.

To read the full report click here.

