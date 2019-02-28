New Police Chief for Page

The City of Page announced Thursday the new Police Chief for the City of Page will be Drew Sanders.

Chief Sanders is a law enforcement professional

whose career started 27 years ago as a Patrol Officer with the West Jordan Police Department in

Salt Lake County, Utah. Sanders has worked his way up through the department, to the

position of Lieutenant. He earned his Master of Science in Public Administration from the

University of Utah and was inducted into the πΑΑ (Pi Alpha Alpha) National Honor Society for

his academic achievements.

Chief Sanders is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy (Session 263) in Quantico, Virginia, holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration and has also completed multiple programs in law enforcement leadership including the West Point Leadership

Program.

According to the city’s press release on Thursday, Sanders feels honored and humbled to be selected to serve as the new Chief of Police for the Page Police Department, says he’s “anxious to become an active part of the community” and is “looking forward to joining such a great organization as the City of Page Police Department and to becoming numbered with the professionals who work there.”

Drew Sanders will take over as Page Chief of Police March 25, 2019.