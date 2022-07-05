New Personal Flotation Device Requirements Announced for Glen Canyon Reach

Personal Flotation Devices Required for Occupants of Hand-Propelled Watercraft

PAGE, Ariz. – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has implemented new requirements for personal flotation devices (PFDs) for some visitors enjoying the Glen Canyon Reach, the 16-mile stretch of the Colorado River between and the Glen Canyon Dam (near Page, Ariz.) and Lees Ferry, Ariz.

To increase visitor safety while recreating on the Colorado River, the park has implemented a requirement that all occupants of hand-propelled watercraft in the Glen Canyon Reach area must wear U.S. Coast Guard-approved PFDs at all times when underway. The stretch of the Colorado River is popular for paddlecraft users (kayaks, canoes, paddleboards) and conditions can change quickly from flat, calm water to a strong river current with rapids. Water temperatures are cold year-round (in the range of 50 degrees Fahrenheit). The occupants of paddlecraft may not be prepared for these conditions or for immersion in the river, re-boarding their craft, or swimming to shore. In addition, vessel traffic can be congested in narrow canyons. Due to these hazards, this restriction is necessary to ensure the safety of all vessel occupants.

Lees Ferry is 42 miles (61 km) from Page, Arizona via U.S. Highway 89 south and U.S. Highway 89A west. The park entrance is in Marble Canyon, just west of Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center. A paved road leads five miles (8 km) to the Lees Ferry area. Services available at Lees Ferry include a National Park Service campground, dump station and public Colorado River launch ramp. There is a gas station, store, and post office at Marble Canyon, next to the park entrance. More services are found west on U.S. Highway 89A. For more information about Lees Ferry, please visit https://www.nps.gov/glca/planyourvisit/lees-ferry.htm

