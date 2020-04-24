New Page Unified Superintendent

Page Unified School District has a new Superintendent!

Robert Candelaria, PUSD Board President, shares the following message:

It is my pleasure, on behalf of the Governing Board, to announce the selection of Mr. Larry Wallen, as the incoming Superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year. The board was, and continues to be, impressed with the vast knowledge that Mr. Wallen brings to the job. Mr. Wallen previously worked for the Page Unified School District as Principal of Page High School from 1988-1993. Prior to his time in Page, he was also a Principal at Kyrene Junior High for two years and in Kayenta Unified School District for 6 years and has also been employed as a counselor and Language Arts teacher. After leaving PHS, he went on to become Superintendent of the Pinion Unified School District where he served as Superintendent for a total of almost 18 years. Following that time, he was a mentor for the incoming Superintendent for another year and provided turnaround Principal services as well as Counseling and CTE Director support for this same district. Mr. Wallen has provided consulting services to other districts in the areas of Grants Management and Human Resources in addition to working with Grand Canyon University and the Arizona Department of Education where he provides Superintendent mentorship services. Mr. Wallen also serves as the Executive Director for the Arizona Impact Aid Association, while also maintaining his own consulting business which has provided him with a large amount of experience in school district finance, maintenance and operations and grant funding.

Mr. Wallen excels in the area of Beyond Textbooks and while he has worked all over the State, his intimate knowledge of the reservation and the Navajo Communities will be extremely helpful in his efforts to increase student achievement in our District. During our interview process his passion for ‘student learners’ was obvious which has led to a great approach as an instructional leader. This, coupled with his vast experience, will be a big asset in PUSD’s striving for higher academic achievement.

Mr. Wallen will officially step into the Superintendent position effective July 1, 2020. In the meantime, he has signed an Interim Administrative Contract which was effective April 15, 2020 and will go through June 30, 2020, wherein he will be assessing our systems and processes and providing the Board with a summary of his findings. The Board has also asked Mr. Wallen to provide an assessment of the Board’s adherence to Norms and Protocols for school boards to ensure the Board is fully engaged in its role in the student achievement process. Mr. Wallen will be working through Mr. Varner during this time to schedule meetings or request documentation. If you see Mr. Wallen out and about, please welcome him to the District.