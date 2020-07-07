News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New Page Proclamation Issued

New Page Proclamation Issued
July 07
16:10 2020
Print This Article

Page Mayor Levi Tappan has issued a new proclamation (posted below) pursuant to his declaration of a State of Emergency issued on March 19, 2020, that is designed to serve as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the City of Page.

The Mayor’s latest proclamation replaces Ordinance 673-20 that was passed by City Council last week. The declaration reinforces local business compliance with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s existing prevention requirements for businesses, bars, and restaurants. Additionally, the new proclamation further defines rules about wearing face coverings, required to be worn in most public circumstances when unable to social distance, with some exceptions.

             Click above images to enlarge
New Page Proclamation Issued - overview

Summary: New Page Proclamation Issued

Tags
business compliancecovid-19face coveringsgovernor duceymayor levi tappanpage arizonaproclamation

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.