New Page Proclamation Issued

Page Mayor Levi Tappan has issued a new proclamation (posted below) pursuant to his declaration of a State of Emergency issued on March 19, 2020, that is designed to serve as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the City of Page.

The Mayor’s latest proclamation replaces Ordinance 673-20 that was passed by City Council last week. The declaration reinforces local business compliance with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s existing prevention requirements for businesses, bars, and restaurants. Additionally, the new proclamation further defines rules about wearing face coverings, required to be worn in most public circumstances when unable to social distance, with some exceptions.

