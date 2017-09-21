New Page Council Member Darby McNutt

Page City Council will have a fresh face at next Wednesday’s meeting. Darby Mcnutt was appointed to the council at the last meeting, September 13th.

Mr. McNutt was born in Illinois and works at the Glen Canyon Dam in the IT sector. His wife is from Kaibeto, and they have three children.

During an interview with Lake Powell Communications, Mcnutt discussed an interesting option for the city to fill the anticipated economic loss with closure of the Navajo Generating Station.

“Page is ripe with opportunity, we just got fiber internet connection and we now have some of the fastest internet in the country,” he told us. “Companies need a good infrastructure for them to move to a new place, and we have a good infrastructure.”

Another issue Mcnutt commented on is the zoning codes.

“It’s very complex. We need to make sure we make codes that are area specific.”

Housing is also an issue in Page. Mcnutt said that it may be a tough area, but we do have options with which to work.

During his interview at Lake Powell Communications Mcnutt mentioned why he wanted to be on city council

“There are a lot of concerns that the citizens have that I share, and with all the big things coming down the pipe, like NGS closing, I want to make sure we give our citizens a voice.”

So if you want to see your new council member in action come out to the council meeting next Wednesday.