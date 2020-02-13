New Page-area Arts Group (GCA) on City Council Agenda Feb 26

Subject: GCA Update, Group Meeting Feb 19th, City Council Presentation Feb 26th

Greetings Grand Circle Arts followers! So many things are happening. We’ll try to give a brief rundown here.

Remember, if you’re interested in the benefits of being a member like sharing your work, finding out about vendor events in the area, collaborating with other local artists and more (we are working on some awesome perks), you should reach out by joining our members-only group at www.facebook.com/groups/grandcirclearts and following our FB public group at www.facebook.com.grandcirclearts

In our last meeting on February 5th, we formalized our intentions for the group by finalizing our mission statement.

Grand Circle Arts Mission Statement: Grand Circle Arts is an alliance whose collaborative efforts serve to educate youth; bring unity to the region; provide resources for local artists to perform, display, teach, and share their work; as well as support the cultural and economic growth of Page and surrounding areas.

After finalizing our mission, officers were nominated and approved with the understanding that we still need to work out some details like terms and responsibilities. More to come on that and by-laws.

We hope to share brief bios for our officers in future correspondence. For now, we are excited to announce the following individuals were elected and have committed to volunteer their time to support GCA and its initiatives. We are very grateful to have these energetic people lead us forward.

President – Maschelle Zia

Vice President – Melissa Glover

Secretary – Wagner Kelly

Treasurer – VACANT (Jim Hickman has agreed to temporarily fill the treasurer position). This is a critical role for the group as we start managing funds and we would love to have a professional accountant, someone well-experienced in accounting, or someone familiar with non-profit financial management in the position to ensure utmost integrity of finances. IF YOU WOULD, PLEASE HELP US RECRUIT OR CONSIDER VOLUNTEERING. Thanks so much.

Outdoor Vending: members met with city manager and senior city staff for a field trip to discuss permanent vending locations. The edge of John C. Page Park between the community center and Safeway next to Lake Powell Blvd is the location being considered.

VERY IMPORTANT: YOUR PRESENCE AND SUPPORT NEEDED! GCA WILL PRESENT TO CITY COUNCIL ON FEBRUARY 26 AT 6:30 PM SEEKING APPROVAL FOR THE PERMANENT OUTDOOR VENDING AREA FOR LOCAL ARTISTS. Please attend a bring a friend in support!

Fundraising : A fundraiser for the $1500 needed to apply for 501(c)(3) non-profit status is in planning stages.GCA hopes to host a mixer with music and an art auction. Several musicians will play throughout a multi-hour event. Artists will donate art for live or silent art auctions with proceeds going to GCA. Tentative date: Saturday, April 4. Shelby Statham volunteered to see if we could host at State 48 Taproom (Taps & Tours beside State 48) and she and Wagner Kelly will take the lead on organizing the fundraising event.

ARTISTS AND MUSICIANS NEEDED FOR THIS EVENT. Please contact us at our email above.

Meeting Space : We need to find a permanent meeting space. Please let us know if you have one we could use.

I’d like to give a special thank you to Melissa Glover. Not only did she accept the VP position but she will continue her volunteer duties with social media. Melissa has already done an amazing job getting the word out about GCA and its mission, sharing and encouraging artist work and events, doing outreach, providing resources, etc. Wow. She just started working full time too so we are extremely grateful for her contributions..

NEXT MEETING: FEBRUARY 19 FROM 6-8 pm @ The Page Library. The Library will be closed so please enter at the first door on the right before getting to the main entrance.

Won’t you join us to be a part of this exciting movement? Check us out:

www.facebook.com/grandcirclearts

www.instagram.com.grandcirclearts

www.facebook.com/groups/grandcirclearts