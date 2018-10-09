New Outdoor Charter School

A brand new charter school set to open in the 2020-2021 school year is holding a public meeting later this month for parents to learn about its unique model and meet the team who will be teaching the Glen Canyon Outdoor Academy Charter School. The Public Meeting about this innovative outdoor education program at the Page Townhouse is set for Oct 25th at 6pm- be sure you mark that on your calendar and plan to attend if you have school aged children who might be interested in signing up for that charter school.