New Mexico Governor Signs Law to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer extended their appreciation to New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for signing into law Senate Bill 12, establishing a position within the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General to address missing and murdered Indigenous women and relative (MMIWR) cases in the state.

They also thanked Lujan Grisham for signing Senate Bill 13, establishing an annual “Missing in New Mexico Event,” to raise awareness of MMIWR cases.

“There is a demand for justice for survivors, victims, and their relatives. It is important to build upon strong networks to support the efforts to identify, report, and find missing Indigenous persons and increase support for families and survivors, Nez said. “These bills move us a step closer to healing our families and communities. We are very thankful to the state legislators, Governor Lujan Grisham, and all of the grassroots organizers and families that continue to raise awareness.”

Nez, who continues to serve as one of the original New Mexico MMIWR Task Force members since its creation in 2019, stated that two bills are necessary because Native American women in New Mexico have the highest rate of homicide among all racial and ethnic groups and are more than twice as likely to be the victim of violent crime under the current system.

Senate Bill 12 creates the position of an Indigenous Persons Specialist within the Office of the New Mexico Attorney General, to improve case management and law enforcement collaboration of MMIWR cases.

The specialist will work collaboratively with all federal, state, and tribal law enforcement agencies and assist in investigating and prosecuting MMIWR cases, including the Navajo Nation.

On Feb. 4, President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Nez met with Gov. Lujan Grisham, House Speaker Brian Egolf and state legislators at the New Mexico State Capitol in Santa Fe, N.M. to advocate for legislative priorities on behalf of the Navajo Nation, including Senate Bills 12 and 13.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we thank Governor Lujan Grisham and our legislators for recognizing the importance of reuniting, restoring, and healing tribal families and communities through these historical bills,” President Nez said. “Working together with the New Mexico Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force, we continue to address MMIWR issues, including the need to close gaps where missing persons cases often fall into, identifying jurisdictional misinterpretations, fostering coordination among tribal nations, and developing innovative strategies to assist law enforcement.”

The new laws will strengthen partnerships and increase collaborations among tribal governments and reporting mechanisms for quicker notification of MMIWR cases, the president added.

“We are glad that Indian Country regarding MMIW is finally being recognized. Within three years, we worked closely with state and federal leaders to bring awareness,” Lizer said. “We also commend the Trump Administration for bringing this awareness to the forefront and for the Biden/Harris Administration for continuing this important and urgent work – our relations deserve it.”

The Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President also extended its appreciation to New Mexico State Sen. Shannon D. Pinto (D-Dist. 3), Sen. Linda M. Lopez (D-Dist. 11), and Rep. Andrea Romero (D-Dist. 46) for sponsoring the bills, and Secretary of Indian Affairs Lynn Trujillo, the MMIWR task force members, partners, and volunteers, for providing recommendations regarding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives that affects many tribal communities throughout the state of New Mexico and the Navajo Nation.