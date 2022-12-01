New Mexico AG Wants More Funds

By John Christian Hopkins

New Mexico tasked the state’s Attorney General’s office with working with native communities on addressing missing and murdered indigenous people.

An estimated 200 natives are unaccounted for in New Mexico – and some Navajo lawmakers believe the number to be higher.

The AG’s office has one problem though: it needs more money.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a bill last February for the AG to work with other state, federal and tribal agencies to resolve these cases.

But Mark Probasco, the deputy director of special prosecutions at the AG’s office, said the department needs at least another $1.5 million before it can tackle the issue.

The original bill called for $2 million to fund the AG’s efforts to work on missing and murdered indigenous cases, but that amount was eventually slashed in half.

The AG’s office plans to ask for $1.5 million in the 2023 budget to hire more personnel, Probasco said.

A recent report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation declared 192 missing natives in New Mexico. However, State Rep. Anthony Allison, a Navajo from Fruitland, suggests the real number is higher due to lack of reporting cases.

With various federal, state and tribal laws in effect it can involve a maze of jurisdictions to find and prosecute such cases.