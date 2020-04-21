New Library Card Design Contest

Cooped up in the house and looking for something fun to do? How about putting your artistic skills to work in a contest to design new cards for the Page Public Library!

Find out more about the contest at the Page Public Library’s website https://pagepubliclibrary.org/ Library Manager, Debbie Winlock, says they are looking for winning designs for 4 new cards including their child, kid, teen, and adult cards. Winlock says the designs will be accepted through May 30, 2020. Three finalists in each category will be selected and then the public gets to vote online for their favorites.

Winners will receive a $100 gift card and your winning art will be displayed on the new cards for several years!

Even though the library doors are closed until further notice, many services are still available. The library is currently offering curbside services for books, movies, and more during their new hours of 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. All online services remain available 24/7 including e-books and audiobooks. Visit their website for more information.