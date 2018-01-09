News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

New Interim Summer Games Director

January 09
09:47 2018
New interim Utah Summer Games Director Pace Clarke

The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games gearing up for its 33rd year in Cedar City. Southern Utah University has announced the new interim Director will be Pace Clarke, who has since 2016 been the Operations and Development Coordinator for the organization. Each year the Iron County competition attracts athletes of all ages and skill levels to compete in more than 40 different sporting events with nearly ten thousand participants, 50 thousand spectators and over a thousand volunteers.

athletescedar cityutah summer games

