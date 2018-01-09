New Interim Summer Games Director
The Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games gearing up for its 33rd year in Cedar City. Southern Utah University has announced the new interim Director will be Pace Clarke, who has since 2016 been the Operations and Development Coordinator for the organization. Each year the Iron County competition attracts athletes of all ages and skill levels to compete in more than 40 different sporting events with nearly ten thousand participants, 50 thousand spectators and over a thousand volunteers.