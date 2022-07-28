New Houses for Rock Springs

By John Christian Hopkins

Ground was broken July 26 on a new housing project in Rock Springs, N.M.

When it is completed in 2024 there will be 10 new two-bedroom houses in the community. One of the houses will include disability accessibility.

The development site will also require facility upgrades including road, water, and sewer infrastructure.

“The housing authority and community’s decade community vision is coming to fruition through hard work, innovation and perseverance,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “We are excited to see the project come out of the ground and welcome families in need of high quality and affordable housing, and most importantly, the homes are located on the Nation closer to family.”

Joining Nez at the groundbreaking were Vice President Myron Lizer, Speaker Seth Damon, Navajo Housing Authority CEO Maureen G. Curley and Rock Springs community members.

“We commend the chapter officials, community members, and NHA officials for working together to expand new opportunities,” Nez added.

The project will extend eastward of the current NHA subdivision within the community.

“The project is evidence of community progress. Progress and growth provide the foundation for future opportunities for our children and grandchildren,” Lizer said.

The 10 structures will significantly increase NHA’s housing stock and ability to meet tribal housing needs. The NHA has partnered with Arviso Construction and Dyron Murphy Architect to complete the project.

“There is still a lot of work to be done given the housing crisis and the complex solutions needed for so many Navajo households. We have to stay committed so we can have more ground-breaking ceremonies,” Lizer said.

Also in attendance at the event was the Rock Springs Veterans Organization, NHA Board of Commissioners, Arviso Construction President Orville Arviso, and others.