New Hotel For Shiprock

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signed a Memorandum of Agreement which will bring a new hotel and restaurant to Shiprock.

The MOA authorizes the expenditure of $2.8 million for infrastructure costs for the project.

“Shiprock has a waited a long time for this,” Begaye said. “This project will help revitalize the economy in one of the largest chapters on the Navajo Nation. Shiprock is an important community in the Four Corners area, with traffic coming through from all directions. A hotel is long overdue.”

The MOA, signed at Fire Rock Navajo Casino, also establishes a partnership between the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) and the Navajo Division of Economic Development (DED).

It directs the two entities to move forward with design and construction of the project, which comes with a total price tag of $8.3 million.

A market study found that Shiprock is the “focal point of commerce and social activity” for residents of the northeastern portion of the Navajo Nation.

Yet economic activity in Shiprock is limited, however, with most tourists and customers traveling to nearby cities. Farmington, N.M., is located 28 miles away, and Cortez, Colo., is 42 miles away.

“Shiprock, due to its location at the intersection of two major U.S. highways, is well located to benefit from tourism,” the market study found. “However, the community does not offer a hotel. As a result, tourists just pass through Shiprock and lodge in surrounding communities.”

Shiprock also lacks full-service restaurants, the market study states. Most restaurants in Shiprock are fast-food chains.

The hotel and restaurant project is expected to offer tourists more options when they visit Shiprock while also jump-starting economic growth in the northwest corner of New Mexico.

“When one community on the Navajo Nation benefits, we all benefit,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “We are looking forward to more jobs and opportunities in Shiprock and surrounding areas.”