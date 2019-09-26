New Gaming Enterprise on the Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise plans to open its newest venture later this fall.

The Navajo Blue Travel Plaza will be located next to the Four-Diamond Twin Arrows Casino Resort.

Navajo Blue will highlight Navajo architecture, cuisine, popular monuments, and culture. The plaza hopes to attract regional, national and international guests eager to learn more about the Navajo Nation.

NNGE is eager to open Navajo Blue, according to Navajo Gaming interim CEO Brian Parrish.

The project employed nearly 200 people during the construction phase. It expects 43 full-time employees once the plaza opens.

The plaza is scheduled for completion in late fall of 2019. It will serve all vehicles including semi tractor-trailer trucks.

Navajo Blue will be open 24/7 and will feature premium restrooms, showers and laundry services for the traveling public.

The travel plaza will also offer exclusive lines of Navajo products including Navajo Beef Jerky, Navajo Fizz (soda), Navajo Blue Corn tamales, Navajo Coffee and more.

The plaza will showcase a wide variety of certified Navajo arts and crafts providing economic opportunities for Navajo tribal members.

Navajo Blue is part of the larger Twin Arrows master plan. There will be space within the plaza to highlight tourist attractions within the Navajo Nation – such as Window Rock,

capital of the Navajo Nation; Veterans Memorial park with special Navajo Nation Code Talker’s monument; Canyon De Chelly; Monument Valley and other scenic sights of the Navajo Nation.

In conjunction with the grand opening, NNGE will celebrate the successful completion of its first large-scale training project under the “Let’s Build a Business” program.

This program will allow 20 Navajo students to learn what it takes to build a successful business from the ground up on the Navajo Nation.

Managed by Navajo Gaming and approved by Navajo Nation leadership, the pioneering internship program provides Navajo students from Diné

College, Navajo Technical University, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona University, University of Arizona and other nearby colleges an unparalleled opportunity.