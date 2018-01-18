New Funding for Second Chance Centers

A second chance for those who have been incarcerated here in Arizona who have paid their debt to society to become engaged productive citizens again has just been granted new funding. The Arizona Dept of Corrections on Friday unveiled the funding as a result of Governor Ducey’s Executive Budget that will go towards assisting offenders to succeed in their re-entry to society and hopefully lower their chances of relapsing and returning to prison. Second Chance Employment centers opened last year at three Arizona prisons to equip inmates with in-demand job skills and help them find work before leaving prison. The new budget brings just shy of half a million dollars to expand those centers.