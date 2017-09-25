The Americans Motorcycle Club in Big Water, Utah and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Page, have put their efforts together to purchase a new flagpole for Page Cemetery. They have purchased a new 40-foot flagpole from a company called Eagle Mountain in Texas.

The money that was necessary to make the purchase has not been entirely gathered yet. Anyone who would like to help defray the cost can do so by donating to any Americans Motorcycle Club or VFW member. Make checks payable to “Flagpole project.”

The current flagpole at the cemetery is about 50-years old, and is crooked and weathered.

The City of Page will provide the planning and installation of the new flagpole at the cemetery.