News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New Fire and New Smoke for Page & Lechee

New Fire and New Smoke for Page & Lechee
July 29
19:01 2020
Print This Article

The Smoke Has Returned to Page & Lechee

There’s a new fire spreading smoke toward Page and Lechee, just like a month and a half ago.

So far, as far as we know, it remains unnamed.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and it appears to be on Bureau of Land Management property, north of the Arizona-Utah border. Our best guess from the limited information we have is that the fire, which is growing, is somewhere between Kanab and Big Water.

We are awaiting official word from the BLM, but may not hear from them until Thursday morning.

New Fire and New Smoke for Page & Lechee - overview

Summary: The Smoke Has Returned to Page & Lechee

Tags
arizonablmbrush firelecheepagesmoke

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.