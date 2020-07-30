New Fire and New Smoke for Page & Lechee

The Smoke Has Returned to Page & Lechee

There’s a new fire spreading smoke toward Page and Lechee, just like a month and a half ago.

So far, as far as we know, it remains unnamed.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and it appears to be on Bureau of Land Management property, north of the Arizona-Utah border. Our best guess from the limited information we have is that the fire, which is growing, is somewhere between Kanab and Big Water.

We are awaiting official word from the BLM, but may not hear from them until Thursday morning.