New Film Festival Kicks Off In Kanab

Kanab will host its inaugural film festival this weekend. Twenty-seven pictures will be featured.

The event is being held in coordination with the Little Hollywood Shootout

Showing of “The Good Dinosaur” will be at the public library on Friday at 5:00 pm. Free pizza and gift bags will be provided.

The Shootout awards show at the library will be at 7:30 pm. The Festival awards will be handed out at the Parry Lodge barn on Saturday.

A three-day pass is $20; one-day passes are $10.