News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New Film Festival Kicks Off In Kanab

New Film Festival Kicks Off In Kanab
April 10
12:09 2019
Print This Article

Kanab

Kanab will host its inaugural film festival this weekend.  Twenty-seven pictures will be featured.

The event is being held in coordination with the Little Hollywood Shootout.
Showing of “The Good Dinosaur” will be at the public library on Friday at 5:00 pm.  Free pizza and gift bags will be provided.
The Shootout awards show at the library will be at 7:30 pm.  The Festival awards will be handed out at the Parry Lodge barn on Saturday.
A three-day pass is $20; one-day passes are $10.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.