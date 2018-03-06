New Fee For Arizona Vehicle Registration

We may soon have an extra fee tacked onto to our annual car registration to fix roads in rural areas. An extra $18 give or take a dollar if the proposed HB2166 is approved. The bill would create funding for Arizona state troopers and free up $120k from the Highway User Revenue Fund for state, county, and local road construction and repair projects. The bill narrowly passed the state house last month now awaits a hearing in the Senate. The House agreed to allow ADOT to impose a new fee on all vehicles sufficient to finance the annual $120 million required to fund the Arizona Highway Patrol.