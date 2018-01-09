New FACT Gun Cams Tested in Williams

Capturing those critical moments between a police officer and possible suspect imperative to every case. Right now law enforcement across the country investing in cameras to capture the work they do from every angle. Now they’ve got cameras for the weapons as well.

Williams Police Dept wrapping up a thirty day pilot program testing gun mounted video cameras. Law officers testing out the cams multiple ways on the shooting range have had positive things to say about them. The Fast Access Camera Technology (FACT) activates instantly automatically capturing HD video and audio as soon as the weapon is drawn from its holster. The cameras won’t turn off unless the pistol is put back in the holster.

The Page Police Department currently employs body cameras. Lieutenant Larry James tells Lake Powell Life News every Page officer has been equipped with one since 2009. James says Page Police may take a closer look at the FACT technology tested in Williams.