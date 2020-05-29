New Executive Orders On Hospital Cooperation And Child Care; Youth Sports Can Resume With Guidance

Governor’s Office

News Release

May 28, 2020

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Service Director Dr. Cara Christ today provided public health updates for Arizonans, including issuing guidance for organized youth sports and activities to resume. The Governor also signed an Executive Order increasing collaboration among Arizona hospitals and ensuring patient transfers can take place smoothly and efficiently if needs arise.

Additionally, the Governor today signed an Executive Order protecting the health of kids in school-based child care while allowing for increased child care capacity. The order follows feedback provided at a meeting earlier this week with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and school superintendents. The Governor also announced ongoing plans for kids and teachers to safely resume school in the classroom this fall, with more details coming next week.

“Arizona continues to move forward with a calm and steady approach,” said Governor Ducey. “We’re tracking the data, following the guidance of public health officials, and planning ahead. We will continue to put health and safety first as we work to return stronger.”

View the Executive Order increasing collaboration among Arizona hospitals: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/executive_order_2020-38_0.pdf

View the Executive Order protecting the health of kids in school-based child care: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/executive_order_2020-39.pdf

View the guidance for organized youth sports and activities: https: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_organized_youth_events.pdf