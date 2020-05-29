News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New Executive Orders On Hospital Cooperation And Child Care; Youth Sports Can Resume With Guidance

New Executive Orders On Hospital Cooperation And Child Care; Youth Sports Can Resume With Guidance
May 29
10:33 2020
Print This Article

Governor’s Office
News Release
May 28, 2020

 

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Service Director Dr. Cara Christ today provided public health updates for Arizonans, including issuing guidance for organized youth sports and activities to resume. The Governor also signed an Executive Order increasing collaboration among Arizona hospitals and ensuring patient transfers can take place smoothly and efficiently if needs arise.

Additionally, the Governor today signed an Executive Order protecting the health of kids in school-based child care while allowing for increased child care capacity. The order follows feedback provided at a meeting earlier this week with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman and school superintendents. The Governor also announced ongoing plans for kids and teachers to safely resume school in the classroom this fall, with more details coming next week.

“Arizona continues to move forward with a calm and steady approach,” said Governor Ducey. “We’re tracking the data, following the guidance of public health officials, and planning ahead. We will continue to put health and safety first as we work to return stronger.”

 

View the Executive Order increasing collaboration among Arizona hospitals:  https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/executive_order_2020-38_0.pdf

View the Executive Order protecting the health of kids in school-based child care: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/executive_order_2020-39.pdf

View the guidance for organized youth sports and activities: https: https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/guidance_for_organized_youth_events.pdf

 

New Executive Orders On Hospital Cooperation And Child Care; Youth Sports Can Resume With Guidance - overview

Summary: New Executive Orders On Hospital Cooperation And Child Care; Youth Sports Can Resume With Guidance

Tags
arizonachildcare safetyexecutive ordergovernor duceynew hospital orderspublic health updateschool openingyouth sports

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.