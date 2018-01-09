New Economic Development Director Named

One week after former director Crystal Deschinny officially stepped down from the Division of Economic Development her replacement has been named.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye has tapped Sean McCabe to head the department.

Tony Perry, the department manager for Project Development, served as acting director of the DED.

As a certified public accountant, McCabe has a long history of providing financial, managing and consulting services to the Navajo Nation.

“Sean McCabe will be an excellent division director and it is a pleasure to have him onboard,” Begaye said.

The president said the DED has a lot of important work to complete. He thinks McCabe can do that.

“He has the experience and knowledge of the Navajo Nation to accomplish great things,” Begaye suggested.

McCabe is a managing member of McCabe CPA Group LLC, one of the few Native American owned and operated CPA firms in the country. The firm deals with tribal nations and has an extensive client list that spans California, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

McCabe is from Fort Defiance and received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from Fort Lewis College. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Mexico Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Formerly, McCabe has served as a member of the Notah Begay III Foundation Board of Directors, NOVA Corporation Board of Directors, American Institute for Certified Public Accountants Minority Initiative Committee and as the Chairman of the Navajo Gaming Enterprise Board of Directors.

McCabe is a good fit for the Navajo Nation, Vice President Jonathan Nez believes. He said he looks forward to McCabe bring jobs and economic opportunity to the reservation.

“It is every Navajo’s dream to one day come back and work on behalf of their own people,” McCabe said.

He is looking forward to the opportunity to help build the Navajo economy, he said.

“As a Navajo entrepreneur myself, I know the importance of providing economic opportunity for all Navajos to work, live and thrive in Dinetah,” McCabe said.

In 2016, McCabe was recognized as one of Indian Country Today Magazine’s 50 Faces of Indian Country.

Deschinny, who left the DED for personal reasons, was appointed to head the division in March, 2016.