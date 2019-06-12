New Database of AZ Salaries

The largest and most complete compilation of salaries within the state of Arizona has just been released today. The annual salary amounts of 154-thousand people in Arizona compiled from over 20 public agency databases encompassing employees at state, county and local levels across Arizona including faculty at ASU, University of Arizona and NAU. AZ Central collected the information as a way for Arizona public employees to know if they are being compensated fairly by their employer and also to see how Arizona tax dollars are being used to cover personnel costs at taxpayer-funded agencies. Click here to delve into AZ Data Central.