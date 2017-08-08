New Courtesy Dock for Stateline

New Stateline Courtesy Docks Being Installed

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah – The park is pleased to announce that boaters will soon be enjoying two new courtesy docks at the Stateline launch ramp. Material for the new docks is scheduled to begin arriving on August 8. Construction will take two to four weeks and will be staged to minimize interruption of visitor services. Crews plan to keep one courtesy dock available at all times, except for a portion of one day.

Public access courtesy docks and ramps provide a thirty minute length of time for any party or group to launch, retrieve and derig any vessel. (A special use permit is required for anytime longer than 30 minutes.)