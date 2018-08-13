New County Engineer Appointed

The County Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Christopher Tressler as County Engineer last week.

While providing oversight for all engineering-related activities, the County Engineer also supervises engineering design, transportation and traffic planning, and survey and right-of-way team members. The County Engineer oversees strategic priority areas within the Engineering Division, which focus on executing a sustainable transportation capital plan and implementing new technology to make pavement investment decisions.

“As the Engineering Division Manager, Christopher has repeatedly demonstrated over the past five months his expertise and leadership,” said County Manager Jimmy Jayne. “He identified technical challenges and worked with the team to resolve them on the Burris reconstruction project, led major elements of response and recovery for the Tinder Fire and most recently demonstrated his expertise dealing with the impacts of a 1,000-year rain event in the Schultz Flood area. Christopher has shown that he has the capacity to lead and believes in building a thriving culture in Coconino County and the communities he serves.”

Tressler joined Coconino County as the Engineering Division Manager in March 2018. Prior to joining Coconino County, Tressler worked as a Civil Engineer and Geomorphologist for Natural Channel Design Inc. in Flagstaff, Ariz. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Geology from Utah State.

“I’m very thankful to the Board of Supervisors and County Leadership for this opportunity and I look forward to continuing my career as the Coconino County Engineer,” said Tressler. “During my tenure with Natural Channel Design, I worked closely with the County on flood mitigation projects in the Schultz Flood Area and I came to greatly respect the professionalism and dedication to service this team embodied. I was also able to work first-hand with many residents and really enjoyed hearing their stories and finding creative solutions to help them. I look forward to continuing to help people throughout the County as the Engineer.”

Tressler officially starts as Engineer August 13, 2018.