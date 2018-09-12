New Council Members Officially Elected By Primary

Wednesday evening the Page City Council during regular session canvassed and made official the Arizona Primary Election results submitted by the Coconino County recorder, officially confirming the election-by-primary of City Council members Dugan Warner, Mark Cormier, Rick Yanke, Theresa Bowlby and Kristin Davis.

Page voters will now have to choose between incumbent Mayor Bill Diak and current Council member Levi Tappan for the Mayor’s seat in the General Election, November 6.