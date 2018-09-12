News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

New Council Members Officially Elected By Primary

September 12
22:41 2018
Wednesday evening the Page City Council during regular session canvassed and made official the Arizona Primary Election results submitted by the Coconino County recorder, officially confirming the election-by-primary of City Council members Dugan Warner, Mark Cormier, Rick Yanke, Theresa Bowlby and Kristin Davis.

Page voters will now have to choose between incumbent Mayor Bill Diak and current Council member Levi Tappan for the Mayor’s seat in the General Election, November 6.

