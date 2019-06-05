News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

New Company in Hildale

June 05
08:54 2019
A California company is making a massive investment in Hildale, Utah, over the next five years. Infab Corporation designs and manufactures radiation protection apparel and related accessories.  They include lead aprons, glasses, and gloves.

The company projects it will bring 90 new jobs to the community with its five-million dollar investment, which will also generate nearly $780,000 in new state revenue.  It is estimated Infab will dole out more than 11 million dollars in wages over the five years.

The State of Utah has granted tax incentives to Infab.

