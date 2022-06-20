New Community Center for Teesto Chapter

By John Christian Hopkins

In 2014 the Teesto Chapter House burned down.

It took some time, but a replacement is on its way.

Teesto. Ariz., is about to get a new 9,000-square-foot community center.

Teesto Chapter President Elmer Clark and Administrative Assistant Helen Yazzie hosted a tour of the construction site for Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in May.

The new community center will include chapter house operations, a kitchen, a gymnasium, conference room and office spaces that can also be used for community events.

Nez thanked chapter officials, the Arviso Construction company crew and community members for their efforts in bringing the new facility to life.

The community center is expected to open in August.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused a delay in construction. The pandemic also contributed to supply chain issues, making it more difficult to obtain needs materials for the project.