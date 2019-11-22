News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

New Chief Ranger at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

New Chief Ranger at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
November 22
11:49 2019
Print This Article

New Chief Ranger at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

 

Page, Arizona – Lance Mattson has been selected as the new Chief Ranger for Visitor and Resource Protection at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument.  He will begin this new post officially on December 22 and is currently acting in the position while Chief Ranger Angela Boyers transitions to a new position at Yosemite National Park.

Lance has served as the Emergency Services Manager at Glen Canyon NRA since 2015, and prior to that served as the Chief Ranger at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Lance brings a wealth of knowledge in resource protection to his new role and has been a leader in the National Park Service for over 25 years.

New Chief Ranger at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area - overview

Summary: New Chief Ranger at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Tags
angela boyersglen canyon national recreation arealance mattsonnew chief ranger

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.