New Charter School Coming to Page in 2021

GCOA Awarded Arizona State Charter

PAGE, Arizona – Glen Canyon Outdoor Academy has been awarded an Arizona State Charter to provide free, public education to students in grades one through six. Opening Fall 2021, the school will eventually expand to serve students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The school will provide an active, student-centered environment and will focus on outdoor expeditionary learning, teacher collaboration, and family and community engagement. Its curriculum will integrate all core subjects into hands-on, project-based lessons to develop essential skills. Forty percent of a GCOA student’s day will be spent engaged in outdoor exploration.

The school’s founding board and administrative staff will host a series of public information meetings, both in the City of Page and surrounding Navajo Nation communities, to provide information about the school model, enrollment process, and the broader student experience. Dates and locations of these meetings will be made available as they are identified on GCOA’s website, gcoacademy.com, and Facebook page, facebook.com/glencanyonoutdooracademy.

One of six new charter schools approved in December by the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools, GCOA will both seek grant funding and host community-based fundraisers to supplement the school’s start-up funding. More information about upcoming community-based fundraisers will be made available as it is identified on GCOA’s website and Facebook page.

As a charter school, GCOA will receive public funds, be tuition-free, and will be run independently of the local school district. The school expects to enroll 22 students per grade in its inaugural year. If demand for enrollment exceeds the school’s capacity, students will be chosen by a random lottery.