New Chairman for Budget & Finance Committee

In its first meeting of the 24th Navajo Nation Council, the Budget & Finance Committee selected Delegate Jamie Henio as its new chairman.

“I’m excited to be named chair and I feel really blessed to have the confidence of my committee members to be their chairperson,” Henio said.

Henio was a unanimous selection. He represents the communities of To’hajiillee, Alamo and Ramah.

The committee also unanimously approved Delegate Raymond Smith, Jr., as vice chairman.

Both positions are for four years.

Smith represents the chapters of Houck, Klagetoh, Nahat’a Dziil, Tsé Si’áni and Wide Ruins.

“As a committee, we need to look at the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs,” Henio said.

He added that he was looking forward to working with his fellow committee members, and he encourages them to approach their roles with an open mind and to consider “outside-the-box” ideas that may benefit the economic future of the Navajo Nation.

“We needed proactive individuals to be a part of this committee,” Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon said.

Each member of the Budget & Finance Committee had the qualities to be chair or vice chair, Damon said.

“Members of this committee and its leadership are going to need lots of foresight for moving the 24th Navajo Nation Council forward,” Damon added.

The bill to approve Henio and Smith was sponsored by Delegate Elmer P. Begay.