New Chair and Vice Chair for Land Commission

March 20
14:43 2019
Tuba City Delegate Otto Tso has been chosen as the next president of the Navajo-Hopi Land Commission.

“I’m very honored to serve in this capacity on the Commission. I look forward to working with the current commission and I know we have many issues to address for our people,” Tso said.

The commission also selected Delegate Raymond Smith, Jr., to serve as vice-chairman.

“We have a lot of hard work to tackle and I look forward to advancing the well-being and livelihoods of our people,” Smith said.

It was the first meeting of the 24th Navajo Nation Council’s Navajo-Hopi Land Commission.

The committee also scheduled an oversight orientation with various Navajo Nation entities for March 30-31.

 

 

 

