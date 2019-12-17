New Career Programs Announced at CCC (One in Page)

New Career Programs Announced at CCC

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Three new Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs will be rolling out at Coconino Community College next year.

The programs, Marine Maintenance Technician, Cyber Security and Veterinary Technician, were approved during the Dec. 10, 2019, meeting of the CCC District Governing Board. Start-up costs for the new programs were made possible with one-time funding, allocated specifically for CTE programs, from the state.

“These programs have been long-discussed public needs in Coconino County,” said CCC President Colleen A. Smith, Ph.D. “And, even though CCC remains underfunded, thanks to the one-time funding from the state Legislature, we can get these programs started. CCC will continue to seek ongoing funding to sustain these programs into the future.”

· Marine Maintenance Technician: will be located at CCC in Page and it is created to specifically fill a need for that area. Students, who will likely be attracted to the program not just locally, but further afield in the western states, will learn all facets of maintaining marine crafts, like houseboats.

· Cyber Security: will be located in Flagstaff and will address a rapidly growing need in the Computer Information Systems industry. The program dovetails with CIS curricula for transfer to four-year universities.

· Veterinary Technician : will be located in Flagstaff, and is the most expensive and complex to start because of state and national requirements. The two-year program that culminates in a degree and certification, will be headed by a local veterinarian who has volunteered her time to help get the program started.

Of the veterinary technician program, DGB Member Dr. Nathaniel White said, “Even though it’s difficult and complicated, it’s also an opportunity … It’s a type of program the community as a whole – because we’re an animal-loving community – can appreciate.”

Smith added that CCC leadership is currently working diligently to seek funding and create an Automotive Technician program for the county as well.

Although the one-time funding is helping to create the programs, CCC’s administration is looking for student enrollments, grant funding, and community and partner contributions to support them financially in the future.

For more information about Coconino Community College and current degrees and certificates, visit www.coconino.edu.

About Coconino Community College

CCC has served residents across 18,000 square miles of Coconino County since 1991. The College has the goal of improving the lives of our residents through workforce development and higher education.

CCC provides affordable tuition and more than 50 certificate programs and two-year associate degrees in academic and career fields. CCC also has programs that ease student transition to any of the three state universities, including the award-winning CCC2NAU.

CCC reaches out to the more rural portions of the County and Tribal Lands. Instructional sites offer classes through online, in-person and Zoom video conferencing classes to meet the needs of students in rural and remote areas. Nearly 20 percent of CCC’s students are Native American learners.