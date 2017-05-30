New Board Takes Over NHA

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye congratulated the three newest members of the Navajo Housing Authority’s board of directors – and let them know he expected results.

With three of five members appointed, the new NHA board has a quorum and can conduct business.

The three new members are Sean McCabe, Kris Beecher and Derrith Watchman-Moore.

“Housing on the Navajo Nation is one of the most important and pressing problems we face today,” Begaye said.

Begaye wants the board to move forward in building houses for the many Navajo families without access to running water or electricity.

McCabe will fill the certified public accountant role on the new board. He served as chairman of the Navajo Gaming Commission in 2011.

McCabe said he is glad to be back serving the Navajo people.

“I am happy to be here and I am committed to working for the people and the job that I have been tasked to do,” Watchman-Moore said. “Through various experiences at the state and federal level, it has come full circle and I am grateful to come back to the Navajo Nation.”

Beecher will serve as the tenant-homeowner representative on the new NHA board.

“I am honored to come back and serve my people.

Navajo fundamental law and principals is important to me and how I achieve success,” Beecher said. “I will continue to fight for efficiency and accountability.”

A fourth appointment for the NHA board will be sent to the Navajo Nation Council’s Resources and Development Committee today.

Interviews for the fifth position will continue today as well.

The NHA board now has a quorum and is ready to start making progressive change within NHA.