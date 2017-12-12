News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

New Bill Would Allow Individuals With Concealed-Carry Permits “Universal Reciprocity”

December 12
08:38 2017
If you carry a gun and have a state permit to do so you are one step closer to being allowed to carry it across state lines without breaking the law-  a bill passed last week by the House of Representatives will allow those with concealed-carry permits “universal reciprocity” with all other states where concealed carry is lawful. That is – currently, states are able to be choosy which out-of-state concealed-carry permits they will honor. This new legislation, which will now go to the Senate, would allow for general access regardless of previous limitations.

