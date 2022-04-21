News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

New Bill on Navajo Nation to Allocate Remaining $1.1 Billion ARPA Funds

April 21
12:59 2022
During his state of the nation address on Monday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said that there is a new bill being drafted to allocate the remaining $1.1 billion in ARPA funds.

Nez reports that the new bill is an attempt to compromise with the Navajo Nation Council over how to spend the money.

This new bill comes after the former ARPA bill failed to pass in Council earlier this month.

Allocations in the new bill include: $745,000 to each of the 110 chapters, an additional $120,000 for Hardship Assistance, the return of $47.5 million to the executive and legislative branches to offset the additional hardship monies, $164.9 million for critical COVID services, and $750.6 million for infrastructure projects.

Critics of the new bill are requesting further details on more targeted spending and some showed concern that a specific delegate, Delegate Freeland, had worked independently with the president’s office without consulting the rest of the Council.

Delegate Freeland responded by saying that any delegate has always been able to drop new legislation to spend the ARPA funds, and that he moved forward on his own when no other delegates were willing to sponsor the revised bill with him.

