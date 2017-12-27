New Bill May Change High School State Testing Requirements

High school juniors here in Arizona may soon be allowed to take the SATs or ACTs for free if a new bill introduced last week is approved. House Bill 2037 would eliminate state requirements that Juniors take the AzMERIT test and the science portion of the AIMS test. Instead the bill would allow juniors to take the SAT or ACT exam during school hours. Officials with the Arizona School Boards Association say replacing the high school AzMERIT with a college readiness exam would help eliminate double testing thereby reducing cost. The Dept of Education says its too soon to comment on the proposal with several state and federal mandates to consider before a decision can be reached – federal law requires all students to take the same test, regardless which one, so that performance can be equally measured. It’s yet to be determined if the SAT or ACT would fit this requirement.