New AZ Problem Gambling Prevention Grant Program

PHOENIX – Officials with the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) Division of Problem Gambling (DPG) announced today a new Problem Gambling Prevention Grant Program to enhance ongoing education and outreach efforts. The new program offers $250,000 in grant funding to qualified individuals, non-profit organizations, and State, county, local, and tribal agencies in Arizona to develop and implement problem gambling prevention strategies through existing programs targeting youth and older adults.

“Conservative estimates show that problem gambling affects 2 percent of Arizona’s adult population and 4 to 6 percent of our youth population, and known statistics appear to mirror those of substance abuse,” said Ted Vogt, Director, Arizona Department of Gaming. “DPG’s new grant program aims to prevent problem gambling behaviors and reduce the risk of issues by augmenting programs already in place that target youth (8 to 25 years of age) and adults older than 55, both at higher risk. Effective programs will leverage protective factors like family cohesion, school, and community connectedness.”

DPG expects to make multiple awards from the total amount available. Payments to grantees will be made by the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission (ACJC) through its agreement with the ADG to provide grant management services. All qualified agencies, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to apply:

Open Date: Applications may be started in the Grants Management System beginning Monday, March 11, 2019, here

Deadline: Applications are due by 3:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019

Contacts: Grant solicitation or eligibility – Kathy Donner DPG: 602-255-3889 or kdonner@problemgambling.az.gov Grant application process/system – Simone Courter, ACJC: 602-364-1186 or scourter@azcjc.gov

Projects funded under this program will be for 12 consecutive months starting July 1, 2019, and ending June 30, 2020.

DPG may choose to renew a grant for up to one additional year at the same funding level, pending project performance and funding availability. Grant renewal periods would be July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

Pursuant to A.R.S. § 5-601.02(H)(3)(a)(ii), of the monies deposited by the Tribes into the Arizona Benefits Fund, ADG receives 2 percent to fund state and local programs for the prevention and treatment of, and education concerning problem gambling.

About ADG

Established by the Arizona State Legislature in 1995, ADG is the state regulatory agency for tribal gaming, pari-mutuel racing and wagering, and boxing and mixed martial arts. ADG also provides and supports education, prevention, and treatment programs for people and families affected by problem gambling through its Division of Problem Gambling and 24-hour confidential helpline, 1-800-NEXT-STEP.