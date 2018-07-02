News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

New AZ Law Now Bans New Teen Drivers From Texting

July 02
12:38 2018
As of yesterday a new Arizona law is in effect that moms and dads will want to chat with their teen drivers about- effect July 1st teen drivers are banned from texting or using their cell phone for other reasons while driving if they are new drivers within the first six months or if they are driving with a learner’s permit. Any teen driver who violates the law is subject to fines and a permit driver who violates the law may also be delayed from getting their Class G drivers license. Arizona is one of only four states in the nation that has not banned texting and driving for all drivers.

